Olistico Wealth LLC Invests $39,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $3,596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after buying an additional 39,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,478. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

