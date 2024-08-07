Olistico Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,252,000 after purchasing an additional 221,785 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,399,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 24,482 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.39. 96,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,381. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $107.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.