Olistico Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,287,000 after acquiring an additional 442,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $155.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,666,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,221,470. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $804.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

