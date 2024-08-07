Olistico Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 983 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Corteva by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Corteva by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,841,000 after buying an additional 4,194,981 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,163,000 after buying an additional 2,529,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Corteva by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Corteva Stock Down 0.8 %

Corteva stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $50.78. 2,520,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,587. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Corteva’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.