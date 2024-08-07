Olivier Puech Sells 10,005 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.16. 2,704,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,662. The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $236.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

