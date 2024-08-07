Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.28. 1,777,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,818. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OHI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

