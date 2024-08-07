ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.
ONE Gas Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:OGS opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $78.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
ONE Gas Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.
