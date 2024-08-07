OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,132,409 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 413,411 shares.The stock last traded at $14.88 and had previously closed at $14.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSPN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $571.91 million, a PE ratio of -82.77 and a beta of 0.77.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in OneSpan by 2,952.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 295,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

