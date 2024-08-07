Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $36.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Open Text traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 242532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.
OTEX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.58%.
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
