Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Up 8.7%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.82. Approximately 313,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 853,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.
