Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Up 8.7%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.82. Approximately 313,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 853,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Opera Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

About Opera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Opera in the second quarter valued at $205,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Opera by 1,474.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Opera by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Opera in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Opera by 45.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.