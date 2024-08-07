OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.0 million-$530.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.9 million. OppFi also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.200-0.220 EPS.
OppFi Price Performance
OPFI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 359,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,001. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a market cap of $421.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.20. OppFi has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. OppFi had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 25.16%. On average, research analysts predict that OppFi will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About OppFi
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
