Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5,563.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 161.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 215.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.97. The company had a trading volume of 607,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,228. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.20.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

