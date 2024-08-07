Osmosis (OSMO) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. Osmosis has a market cap of $241.00 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,984,580 coins and its circulating supply is 675,702,546 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

