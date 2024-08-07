Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. 260,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,376. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 341,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 222,369 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 57.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 133,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 48,717 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 22.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.