PAAL AI (PAAL) Trading Down 37.4% Over Last Week

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $170.86 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.22337737 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $3,060,690.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

