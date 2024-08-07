PAID Network Price Down 33% Over Last 7 Days (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $16.19 million and $56,963.31 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,954,573 tokens. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,400 with 306,954,572.58 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.05019959 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $127,897.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

