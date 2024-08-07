Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,337 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 360.6% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VOOG traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,508. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.38 and a one year high of $350.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

