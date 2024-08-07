Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 12,637 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,343 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 165,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,173. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.