Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 5,273 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,668,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,062,000 after purchasing an additional 126,629 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,512,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,553,000 after purchasing an additional 96,497 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,835,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,071,000 after purchasing an additional 122,414 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,686,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,081,000 after acquiring an additional 295,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 1,571,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,677,000 after acquiring an additional 112,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.84. 569,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.