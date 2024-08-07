Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 392,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,943. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $47.14.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

