Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,204,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,978,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,604. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $92.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

