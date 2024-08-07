Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.57. 4,489,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,372. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

