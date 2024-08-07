Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 14,708 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,708 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

BATS PAVE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 928,317 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

