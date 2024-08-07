Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,096 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $30,902,933.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675,641,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,082,242,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,640,448 shares of company stock worth $623,942,587 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,685,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,175. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.40. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $223.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.