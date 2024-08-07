Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.62% of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $2,162,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLOA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.77. 52,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,444. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.73. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $52.02.
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Profile
The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock AAA CLO ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.