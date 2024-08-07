Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,411. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $487.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.88.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

