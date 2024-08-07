Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.48

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$26.48 and last traded at C$26.48, with a volume of 3761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLC. Cormark increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. CIBC downgraded shares of Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.52. The company has a market cap of C$905.16 million, a PE ratio of -94.54, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.02. Park Lawn had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.084724 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

