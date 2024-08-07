PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $980,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 3.8 %

PayPal stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,258,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,729,117. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

