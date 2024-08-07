PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

PCB traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. 24,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.67.

PCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $209,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,485,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,241,003.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,749 shares of company stock worth $251,383. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

