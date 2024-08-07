PDF Solutions (PDFS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PDF Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 581.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $327,515.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $190,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $327,515.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $564,506 in the last ninety days. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

