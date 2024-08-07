Pembina Pipeline (PPL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of C$0.72 per share for the quarter.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 1.0 %

PPL stock opened at C$52.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$53.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.92.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPL

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 1,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.