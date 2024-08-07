PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $174.21 and last traded at $173.73. 899,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,527,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.26. The stock has a market cap of $237.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

