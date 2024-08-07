Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

