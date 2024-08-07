PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

