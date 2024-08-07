Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Trading 1.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $46.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.02. 68,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 653,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2,666.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $904,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

