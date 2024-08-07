Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

MAV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. 70,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,564. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $157,680.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,842,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,856,658.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 240,471 shares of company stock worth $1,985,788.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

