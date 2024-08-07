Pitney Bowes (PBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBIGet Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

