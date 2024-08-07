Pollux Coin Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and $64,381.87 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,771,406 coins and its circulating supply is 39,771,281 coins. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,765,876.048126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.30447733 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $26,121.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

