Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.14

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 1307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
Power Assets Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
About Power Assets
Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.
