Power Co. of Canada (POW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.13 per share for the quarter.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.03. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter.
Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 90.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.67. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.33 and a twelve month high of C$40.59. The firm has a market cap of C$22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10.
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.
