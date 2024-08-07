Power Co. of Canada (POW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.13 per share for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.03. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 90.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.67. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.33 and a twelve month high of C$40.59. The firm has a market cap of C$22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POW shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.06.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

