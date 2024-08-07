PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

PRA Group Trading Up 1.4 %

PRAA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. 32,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,416. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. PRA Group has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $844.89 million, a P/E ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRAA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

