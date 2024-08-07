Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZFree Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Raymond James also issued estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PMZ. National Bank Financial downgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

