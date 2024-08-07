Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Primerica has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primerica to earn $19.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.32. 124,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,117. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.79. Primerica has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $256.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

