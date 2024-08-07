Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.
Primerica has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primerica to earn $19.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.
Primerica Stock Performance
Shares of Primerica stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.32. 124,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,117. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.79. Primerica has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $256.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.50.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
