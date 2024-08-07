Prom Price Reaches $5.02 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.02 or 0.00008921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $91.62 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Prom

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.23613609 USD and is up 2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,723,925.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

