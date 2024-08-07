ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $9.99. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 31,756,244 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
