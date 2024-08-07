ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $9.99. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 31,756,244 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 438.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.