Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 62.31% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $120.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Purple Innovation updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRPL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.03. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Purple Innovation

In other Purple Innovation news, CEO Robert Demartini acquired 138,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $142,999.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,579.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

