Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Option Care Health, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Option Care Health in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $29.78 on Monday. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 30.1% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 237,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 433,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

