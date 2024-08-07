Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Decreased by Analyst

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACLS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ACLS opened at $107.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.15. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $196.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.