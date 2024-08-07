Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Cut by Analyst

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEICO in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $227.50 on Monday. HEICO has a 52-week low of $155.42 and a 52-week high of $242.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HEICO by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 41,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $9,739,890.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at $40,152,276.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,206 shares of company stock worth $15,571,927. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

