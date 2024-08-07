Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for SunCoke Energy, Inc. Boosted by B. Riley (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for SunCoke Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for SunCoke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.09. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunCoke Energy

In other news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $48,356.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,049,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 272,759 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,347,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 130.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,978 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

